Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 37,827 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,827 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.43% of WSFS Financial worth $31,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

WSFS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 125,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

