Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 70,907 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,907 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.61% of Argo Group International worth $47,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,262,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 83,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.