Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,974 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Dover worth $33,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC raised its position in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dover by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dover by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.93. 556,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.60.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

