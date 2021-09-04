Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,642,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380,941 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 4.47% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $45,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 102.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 1,099,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $815.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

