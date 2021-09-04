Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $24,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

SHG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,104. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

