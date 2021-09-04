Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $11.08 or 0.00022212 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $1,162.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00156197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00189124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.51 or 0.07788982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,084.10 or 1.00425496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.88 or 0.00992293 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.