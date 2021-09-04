Qbao Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,488.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $574,629.93 and $29,488.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

