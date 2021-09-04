Qcash Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.11 million and $303.45 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00064794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00164413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00189210 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.26 or 0.07747663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,791.14 or 1.00010207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.64 or 0.00989510 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

