Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $516.76 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $516.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $14.23 or 0.00028486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,704,911 coins and its circulating supply is 98,671,108 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

