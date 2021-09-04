Quant (QNT) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $80.95 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $209.57 or 0.00419652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001423 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $625.09 or 0.01251681 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 172.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

