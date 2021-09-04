QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83.40 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $182.36 million and $83.40 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

