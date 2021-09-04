Qubitica Reaches Market Cap of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $227.56 or 0.00453559 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001416 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.19 or 0.01260015 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 175.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

