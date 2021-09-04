QuickX Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.55 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $30,156.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00120054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00799228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047705 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.