Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0179 on Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $38,666.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00157878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00186518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.18 or 0.07810981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,797.93 or 0.99323961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.11 or 0.00989518 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

