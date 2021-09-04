Ragnarok (RAGNA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $36.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $8,976.66 and approximately $36.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00138934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00185391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.47 or 0.07714935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,416.54 or 1.00286965 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.41 or 0.00993407 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

