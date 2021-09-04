Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $3.00 on Major Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00006003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $63.11 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00064752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00157332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00188762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.09 or 0.07844479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.62 or 1.00262450 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.00997729 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 21,057,964 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

