Rainicorn Trading 60.9% Higher This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $35.46 million and $687,269.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00137608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00182985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.44 or 0.07859823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.25 or 0.99865898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.00804590 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.