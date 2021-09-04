Raise Price Reaches $0.0038 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $56,286.60 and $54.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00122783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.51 or 0.00801737 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.