RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $137.56 million and $15.72 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00123108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00795646 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,996,771 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.