Rarible (RARI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.23 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Rarible has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $145.72 million and $22.23 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be bought for approximately $30.73 or 0.00061677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00122229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00798768 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,742,162 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

