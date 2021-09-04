Ratecoin (XRA) Market Cap Reaches $61,295.52

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $61,295.52 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

