Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

