Rational Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,369,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $642.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

