Rational Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.12 on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. The stock had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,714.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,423.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

