Raven Protocol Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $9,763.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00138543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00181866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.17 or 0.07859259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,173.83 or 1.00155369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808256 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.