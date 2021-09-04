Raydium (RAY) One Day Volume Tops $235.79 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $821.32 million and $235.79 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $12.56 or 0.00025005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00065170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00138961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00183443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.44 or 0.07868391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,169.35 or 0.99900731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.05 or 0.00804564 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,404,926 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

