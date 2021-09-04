Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Rayonier worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

