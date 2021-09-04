Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Achieves $8.40 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and $571,239.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00154783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00188487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.00 or 0.07774026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,096.46 or 0.99884782 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.39 or 0.00989734 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.