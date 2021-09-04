Raze Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.03 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $491,196.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00166725 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.62 or 0.07958402 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,889.38 or 0.99943936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.22 or 0.00819799 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.