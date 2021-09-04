Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $795,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 40.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 59.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

