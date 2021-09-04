RealTract (RET) Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RealTract has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $3,229.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00059554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00121176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.33 or 0.00797667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048016 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.