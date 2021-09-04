Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.30 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

