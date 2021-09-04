RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $99.77 million and $1.53 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00318533 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00168438 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00205748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000713 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.