Reef Price Tops $0.0285 (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $388.63 million and $180.70 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00276901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00122427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00174916 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,628,078,968 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

