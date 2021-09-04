Refereum Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $77.86 million and $33.22 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00061326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00126049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00182128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00049001 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

