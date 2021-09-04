Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and $732,515.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00153935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00185486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.74 or 0.07832695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.12 or 1.00218621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.00994350 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

