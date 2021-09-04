Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $679.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $608.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

