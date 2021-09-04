Ren (REN) Market Capitalization Achieves $842.76 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001697 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $842.76 million and $92.08 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00120341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00801466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.