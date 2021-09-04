renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Up 2.9% This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $911,709.40 and $347,806.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00137606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00182307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.93 or 0.07826473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,727.57 or 0.99999699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.51 or 0.00809431 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

