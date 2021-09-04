Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,211 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Rent-A-Center worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $64.28. 244,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,732. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

