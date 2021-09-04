Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 581 ($7.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 544.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 834.63. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 589.60 ($7.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.