REPO Market Cap Hits $1.61 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $69,444.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00065032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00137900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00182227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07852680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,001.78 or 0.99762379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.50 or 0.00807052 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

