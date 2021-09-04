Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $125.47 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $126.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

