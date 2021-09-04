Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.13 Million

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $45,378.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

