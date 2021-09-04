Reviewing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.97 -$80.53 million N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.74 -$12.97 million ($0.26) -20.69

Sterling Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% Sterling Bancorp -5.05% -2.13% -0.18%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Sterling Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

