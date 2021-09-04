Reviewing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF)

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alfi alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alfi and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

GAN has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.72%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Alfi.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alfi and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 21.15 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -43.17

Alfi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Alfi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alfi and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi N/A N/A N/A GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

Summary

GAN beats Alfi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alfi Company Profile

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.