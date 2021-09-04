Reviewing Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51%

This is a summary of current ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.26%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Astrotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Astrotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 72.10 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Astrotech $490,000.00 110.08 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Astrotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

