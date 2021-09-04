Reviewing PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) & Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) and Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PGT Innovations has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus International Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PGT Innovations and Janus International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PGT Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Janus International Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Janus International Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Janus International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than PGT Innovations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PGT Innovations and Janus International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PGT Innovations $882.62 million 1.44 $45.11 million $0.97 21.99 Janus International Group N/A N/A -$29.40 million N/A N/A

PGT Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group.

Profitability

This table compares PGT Innovations and Janus International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PGT Innovations 4.90% 11.18% 4.78% Janus International Group N/A -31.87% -3.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of PGT Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Janus International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of PGT Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PGT Innovations beats Janus International Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators. The company also offers door replacement programs. Its products are sold through its commercial door dealer network worldwide. The company was formerly known as Janus International Corporation and changed its name to Janus International Group, LLC in December 2013. Janus International Group, LLC was founded in 2002 and is based in Temple, Georgia. It has locations in the United States, Europe, and South Africa, as well as a joint venture in Mexico. As of June 7, 2021, Janus International Group, LLC changed its name to Janus International Group, Inc.

