Reviewing Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) & Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Security Devices International alerts:

2.0% of Security Devices International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Security Devices International and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Devices International -855.58% N/A -135.72% Stem N/A -229.86% -27.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Devices International and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Devices International $250,000.00 12,485.44 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Security Devices International has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Security Devices International and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00

Stem has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.84%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Security Devices International.

Summary

Stem beats Security Devices International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Devices International Company Profile

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Devices International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Devices International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.