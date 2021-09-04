Revolution Populi Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $67.04 million and approximately $423,859.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00122783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.51 or 0.00801737 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

